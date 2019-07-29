Krensavage Asset Management Holding In United Therapeutics (UTHR) Was Has Boosted; Goldman Sachs Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) by $2.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, down from 151,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 916,960 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 12,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 505,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31 million, up from 492,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 285,448 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $860,149 activity. $813,349 worth of stock was sold by ROTHBLATT MARTINE A on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.52 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.