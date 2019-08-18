Krensavage Asset Management Has Trimmed Merck & Co. (MRK) Position by $1.43 Million; Share Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Lowered Position

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 17,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 412,809 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 429,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,744 were accumulated by Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 294,276 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weik Cap Management reported 19,036 shares stake. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,239 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.43% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 767,379 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Horizon Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 49,826 shares in its portfolio. 4,686 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation. Fulton Retail Bank Na accumulated 103,245 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 20,436 shares. Wallace Capital Management reported 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mirador Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 4,336 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.56% or 458,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,140 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,056 shares to 29,842 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).