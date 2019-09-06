Krensavage Asset Management Has Lowered Its Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Position as Share Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $452,295

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39M, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 72,743 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 2.75M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Blackrock owns 5.08M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Llc invested 6.45% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). State Street owns 1.07M shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,416 shares. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 235,641 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 85,509 shares. United Automobile Association reported 10,112 shares. 5,878 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Eam Investors Limited Co has 0.3% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 202,320 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance, New York-based fund reported 8,023 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 699,822 shares. Millrace Asset Grp owns 360,307 shares.

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RTI Surgical® Announces Commercial Launch of Fortilink®-TS and -L IBF Systems with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – Business Wire” on June 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTI Surgical To Acquire Paradigm Spine For Non-Fusion Implant Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RTI Surgical Enrolls First Patient in FORTE Clinical Study of Fortilink® Interbody Fusion Device with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® to Present at the UBS 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 20,255 shares to 323,572 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 16,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Higher Thursday With China Trade Negotiation Plans – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.