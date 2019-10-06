Krensavage Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $802,452 as Stock Value Rose; Voloridge Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $2.24 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 38,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, up from 22,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 548,879 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 37,677 shares to 13,729 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 18,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 6.80 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.