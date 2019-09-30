Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $802,452; Stock Price Rose; Coherent (COHR) Position Maintained by Beaconlight Capital Llc

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 46,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 126,868 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.30M, up from 80,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 285,042 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 103,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69 are held by Grp Inc One Trading L P. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 16,418 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management accumulated 15,830 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Parkside Bank & Tru reported 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Moreover, Btim has 0.31% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 172,240 shares. Trellus Mngmt Commerce Limited Company stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management owns 559,225 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 13,571 shares. Central Corporation, New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Beaconlight Cap Ltd Liability reported 126,868 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,733 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,603 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 194,512 shares. 42,500 are held by Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.2% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Motco invested in 65 shares. Hightower Limited stated it has 17,892 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.2% or 230,000 shares. Garde Cap owns 1,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.29% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Central Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.47% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,370 shares. Bartlett And Ltd holds 72 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 0.06% stake. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pitcairn reported 3,391 shares stake.