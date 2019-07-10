Krensavage Asset Management Has Cut Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Position by $1.43 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lifted Stake

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 17,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 412,809 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 429,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 7.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 300,000 shares. Moreover, York Management Global Lc has 0.79% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally reported 0.68% stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 23,453 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 25,049 shares. 39,575 were reported by Amer Insur Tx. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com holds 3.40 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mariner Llc holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Lc owns 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 111,288 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,587 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0.29% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,377 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma reported 60,977 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 39,319 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “S&P 500 extends steep June rally (again), Nasdaq spikes to challenge 50-day average – MarketWatch” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Will Merck’s #1 Therapeutic Area With $10 Billion In Revenue Grow? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK) Announce EC Approval of Lynparza for Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Outlines Business Momentum, Strong Expected Growth – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck to acquire Tilos Therapeutics for up to $773M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.