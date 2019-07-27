Krensavage Asset Management Has Cut Its Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position by $5.68 Million as Shares Declined; Diversified Trust Co Upped Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $520,020; Market Value Rose

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 156,884 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.51 million shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.92 million activity. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Golumbeski George on Monday, February 11. $311,562 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was sold by Gardiner Nathaniel S..

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,953 for 486.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Llc invested in 0% or 3,848 shares. Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 476,042 shares. Navellier Associates has 0.16% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 41,194 are held by Legal General Grp Public Ltd. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Amer Int Gru holds 12,539 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 57 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 268 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 1,000 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 142,564 shares. One Trading LP has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,498 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T had sold 1,638 shares worth $120,803.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,094 shares to 15,558 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,592 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Commingled Mlp Fund Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 369,282 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 8,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.33% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Management Llp has invested 5.74% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 60 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 21,024 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 12,077 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Allen Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 92,731 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 19,641 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York holds 12,559 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability owns 18,402 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Coastline holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 38,114 shares.