Krensavage Asset Management Decreased Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Position as Stock Price Declined; John G Ullman & Associates Upped Astec Industries (ASTE) Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 73.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 129,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $672.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 27,223 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.445. About 172,763 shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”

