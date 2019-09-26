Krensavage Asset Management Decreased Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Stock Price Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $73.16 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $235.9. About 1.13M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 422,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.14 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

