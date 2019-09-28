Krensavage Asset Management Cut Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $802,452 as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shares Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Has Decreased Position by $456,323

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares to 22,610 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 11,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability owns 31,212 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% or 277,708 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 6.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.96 million shares. Barr E S & Company has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Cap Ltd Llc owns 50,707 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Management has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Ltd Company holds 24,301 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 114,287 shares. Arga Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,075 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 5.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.18M shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp owns 101,549 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 295,954 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.33% or 646,767 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 11,590 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Co holds 23,732 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited reported 10 shares. Cap Fund accumulated 79,193 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.79M shares. Security Tru owns 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 129 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 5,525 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc owns 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 447,550 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 149,269 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 2,398 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 57 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.