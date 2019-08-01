Krensavage Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shareholder Usca Ria Boosted Its Holding

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 240.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 193,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 273,601 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 80,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 506,474 shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 01/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual’s two flagship funds bleed $24.8bn; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 40% Position in Evofem Biosciences; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 114,455 shares. Paragon Cap Management holds 16,335 shares. Washington Tru Bank reported 323,141 shares stake. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 462,000 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 215,000 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 533,113 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 288,813 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 1,146 shares. Cibc World Corp invested in 0.01% or 52,581 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 46,270 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 69,059 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 568,492 shares. Portland Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,945 shares to 148,874 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Beshar Sarah. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $377,800 was bought by CANION ROD.

