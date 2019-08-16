Krensavage Asset Management Boosted Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $1.76 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stake by $22.26 Million; Share Price Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 27,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 558,827 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 531,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.76 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 127,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 22,310 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 149,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.97. About 189,776 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.04 million for 18.91 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 116,100 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimera Investment Co by 60,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).