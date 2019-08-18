Krensavage Asset Management Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $1.76 Million; Centurylink Investment Management Company Upped Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 921,306 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 27,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 558,827 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 531,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Natl Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 6,782 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company has 350 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advsr has invested 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cibc Mkts owns 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 20,613 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt holds 0.87% or 73,253 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5.29 million shares. Agf Invests America owns 58,394 shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio. 8,167 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 3.45% or 214,340 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.39M shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 110,648 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1,214 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fil has 450,688 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 0.2% or 21,788 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 24,672 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 296,876 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsr Ny. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Provident Inv Mgmt holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 380,377 shares. Private invested in 7,907 shares. Brookmont Management holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 38,427 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 48,448 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 9.82% or 558,827 shares. 535,693 were reported by Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Williams Jones Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sphera Funds Management Limited owns 2.87% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 480,000 shares. 8,900 were accumulated by Sit Invest Assocs Inc. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 0.21% or 390,168 shares. Fil Limited owns 1.85 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.