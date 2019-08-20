Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Holder S Squared Technology Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.56 Million; Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut Holding in General Electric (GE) as Stock Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 1.24M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 110.84 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 83,145 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 24,100 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.04% or 650,467 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Alphamark Llc holds 0.01% or 1,381 shares. Trustco Bank Corporation N Y holds 333,361 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. General Co owns 142,000 shares. Profund Advisors Lc owns 152,400 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.29% or 45.53M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,700 shares. Fairfax Hldgs Can holds 1.39M shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 3.51 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,871 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 36,431 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 51,586 shares. 2,241 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Garnet Equity Cap Hldgs reported 738,757 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Kansas-based Kornitzer Management Inc Ks has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.04 million shares stake. Paw Capital has invested 1.7% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Advisory Research holds 0.03% or 87,975 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 3.86M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 11,002 shares.