Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Upped Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 64.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 626,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 966,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.23% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 2.28 million shares traded or 61.87% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 1.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Catalyst Capital Ltd Company holds 102,500 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 18,805 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 120,890 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.11 million shares. Granite Limited Company holds 1.39M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 24,935 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd accumulated 4,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Hood River Cap Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer & owns 21,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. S Squared Limited Co holds 11.77% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 974,739 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 304,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association invested in 12,478 shares. Advsr holds 0.3% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 301,252 shares.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kratos Receives $31.8M Drone Contract Award From US Air Force – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Receives $12.6 Million C5ISR System Production Award – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KTOS) 3.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Introduces Cloud-Enabled Ground Technologies at Satellite 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares to 167,217 shares, valued at $22.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 69,230 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ls Invest Advisors Lc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 135,867 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% or 1,888 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 430,812 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Lc holds 1.48M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank has 40,200 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Company owns 154,160 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,766 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Focused Wealth Management owns 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa invested in 0.07% or 6,410 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 3.04M shares. Axa has 0.36% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 719,806 shares. Colonial Advisors invested 1.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.