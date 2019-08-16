Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Market Value Rose While Weber Alan W Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.02 Billion; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 21,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 344,369 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, up from 322,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.46. About 1.92M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 7.07% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 1.27 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.3% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Morgan Stanley reported 1.08M shares stake. Cap Invsts reported 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 497,015 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 16,345 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.2% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 10,794 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Research holds 0.03% or 87,975 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc owns 155,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,241 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.04 million shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 121,153 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 265,796 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $360.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,274 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 2,752 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 32,669 shares. Natixis has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 573,025 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 182,970 shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,234 shares stake. Raub Brock Capital Lp reported 298,185 shares stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,372 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Company reported 0.91% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Central Asset & Holdings (Hk) holds 9,260 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 12,517 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Personal Services invested in 1.47% or 64,831 shares. Smith Moore stated it has 4,597 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.