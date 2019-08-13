Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC), both competing one another are Security & Protection Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 19 2.84 N/A 0.06 404.10 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 25 5.74 N/A 0.63 46.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc. Napco Security Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Napco Security Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. are 2.6 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Napco Security Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20.83 is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.85%. Competitively Napco Security Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 15.09%. Based on the results given earlier, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Napco Security Technologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 45% respectively. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 36.9% are Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 3.7% 8.21% 56.21% 64.55% 94.55% 74.95% Napco Security Technologies Inc. 8.35% 16.5% 15.99% 84.39% 87.38% 83.81%

For the past year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Napco Security Technologies Inc. beats Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne, as well as command, control, and communications systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers; and critical infrastructure, power generation, power transport, nuclear energy, financial, IT, healthcare, education, transportation, and petro-chemical industries, as well as government and military customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The companyÂ’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.