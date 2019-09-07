Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Security & Protection Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 19 3.09 N/A 0.06 404.10 BIO-key International Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and BIO-key International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -74.1% -65.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. BIO-key International Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BIO-key International Inc. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BIO-key International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and BIO-key International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BIO-key International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.15% and an $22 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares and 1.8% of BIO-key International Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BIO-key International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 3.7% 8.21% 56.21% 64.55% 94.55% 74.95% BIO-key International Inc. 4.03% 3.94% -3.01% -7.19% -38.86% 72%

For the past year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than BIO-key International Inc.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. beats BIO-key International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne, as well as command, control, and communications systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers; and critical infrastructure, power generation, power transport, nuclear energy, financial, IT, healthcare, education, transportation, and petro-chemical industries, as well as government and military customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.