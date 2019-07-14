Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Upped Graco (GGG) Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Graco Inc (GGG) stake by 34.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 26,000 shares as Graco Inc (GGG)’s stock rose 7.50%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 100,559 shares with $4.98M value, up from 74,559 last quarter. Graco Inc now has $8.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 336,399 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. KTOS’s profit would be $4.24 million giving it 150.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. Another trade for 4,800 shares valued at $210,081 was made by White Timothy R on Friday, February 8. 2,500 shares were sold by Wordell Angela F, worth $109,076.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.03% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 10,573 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 171,153 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 69,000 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 58,449 shares. Palisade Asset Limited holds 0.59% or 75,020 shares in its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 37,942 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.03% or 16,401 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Paloma Partners Management accumulated 11,148 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 0.58% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.09% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 202,193 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 17,468 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Receives $4.1 Million C5ISR System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Noble Financial. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.