Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Ratan Capital Management LP Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $946,500; Valuation Declined

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.91. About 1.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 785.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.44M, up from 174,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 518,187 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12 million and $450.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 500,979 shares to 517,634 shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 23,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,754 shares, and cut its stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC).