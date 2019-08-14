Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Share Price Rose While Weber Alan W Has Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Billion; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lifted Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $511,600 as Share Price Declined

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 777,208 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 3.86M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 13,292 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Navellier & Associate invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadinha Limited Liability Co reported 19,642 shares. Zevin Asset Management Lc invested 1.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Manchester Cap Management Lc invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 201,365 shares. Sky Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,214 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.93 million shares. Coe Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 24,238 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 31,961 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa, France-based fund reported 321,126 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore Com has 0.67% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 84,808 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos High Performance Unmanned Aerial Jet Target Drone Systems Headline War Games Exercise with Swedish FMV and German Navy – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Becomes Oversold (KTOS) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Kratos (KTOS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Completed its Maiden Flight on March 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.