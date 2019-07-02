Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $540,000 as Stock Value Rose; Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.22 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 369,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 212,831 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 7.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 1.18 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 148.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa reported 3.88% stake. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 57,763 were reported by Stephens Ar. Advisory Inc owns 87,975 shares. Hardman Johnston Limited Company holds 883,840 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 58,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 12,478 shares. Quantitative Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hood River Cap Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 174,883 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 17,722 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 140,898 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 0.1% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Millennium Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Paw Cap invested in 1.7% or 110,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 182,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 273,296 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,448 shares. 926,026 are owned by Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp. Webster Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 3,750 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 1,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ares Lc holds 0.52% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital stated it has 0.12% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Shelton Management holds 0.12% or 214 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.83M shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.51% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited stated it has 11,242 shares. Ancora Advsrs has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.74M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

