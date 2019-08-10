Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Upped Its Position by $9.39 Million; Oneok (OKE) Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $347,553 as Share Value Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 64.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 626,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 966,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Management Lc owns 1.3% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.59 million shares. Washington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 800 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,000 shares. S Squared Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11.77% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sei Invests Company reported 497,015 shares stake. 2,000 are owned by Parkside Bank And Tru. Waddell & Reed Fin Inc stated it has 120,890 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 28,051 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc, California-based fund reported 499,830 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 401,398 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 58,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 470,251 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 14,400 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 249,760 shares to 197,680 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap has 0.93% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 555,879 shares. Rbf Ltd Com reported 19,700 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,232 shares. Parkside Fin Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 5,757 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 526,872 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 379,604 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. First Dallas Securities holds 1.99% or 39,685 shares in its portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd Co accumulated 0.54% or 33,990 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 11,432 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 5,203 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 163 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.24% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 67,618 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 297,647 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.07% or 4,341 shares in its portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,388 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar International Corp (Prn).

