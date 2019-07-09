Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Position by $8.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Northpointe Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Shares Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 560,260 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 36,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 68,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 148.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 32,640 shares to 141,174 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

