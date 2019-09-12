Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Stock Price Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised by $8.80 Million Its Stake; Nbt Bank N A Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $962,920 as Market Valuation Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 1.40M shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 7,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 138,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, down from 145,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs reported 2,213 shares. Golub Ltd Liability accumulated 379,986 shares or 4.19% of the stock. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 935,878 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 75,448 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg Natl Retail Bank holds 0.12% or 15,574 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 457,925 are held by Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership. Hs Mngmt Partners Lc has 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matarin Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc has 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oarsman Cap has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,195 shares. 3.18M are held by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Claar Advsr Lc invested 10.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.