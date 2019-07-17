Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holder Weber Alan W Has Lowered Stake by $1.02 Billion as Shares Rose; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Decreased Holding by $316,800

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $242.12. About 27,461 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 162,381 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 39.56 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9,100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 11,949 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 42,594 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc owns 8,195 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp holds 3.59M shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 10,359 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9,953 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.35% or 194,041 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Inc invested in 0.19% or 20,310 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 211,726 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Amg National Trust Bancshares holds 0.14% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 11,771 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 242,747 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 12 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

