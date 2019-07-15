Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Valuation Rose While Stephens Cut Its Stake; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Increased Childrens Pl (PLCE) Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 11,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 81,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 277,874 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 12% Operating Margin and $12 in EPS by End 2020; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 27,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,763 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 85,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 403,935 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 43,210 shares to 224,365 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 269,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,330 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,495 shares to 94,951 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 7,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 149.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.