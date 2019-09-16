Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Share Price Rose While P-A-W Capital Decreased Holding by $660,000; Menta Capital Holding In Nice LTD (NICE) Was Has Boosted

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.70M shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 12,934 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 10,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 154,989 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Steele Compliance Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Wins Four Globee® Awards for Setting the Industry Benchmark for Excellence – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Premiers Video Games with Real-Time Ray Tracing and Jumio Partners with NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) Company X-Sight Marketplace – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE inContact Recognizes Innovation of CXone Application Partners at Third Annual DEVone Partner Conference – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Volatilities Sink, How do we “Buy Low”? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 9,700 shares to 14,610 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,624 shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 127.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 308,918 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bb&T Securities accumulated 0% or 22,234 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company accumulated 18,168 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 4,091 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 77,540 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 81,979 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 21,800 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 85,095 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has 0.03% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 4,900 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,799 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 146,595 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Com holds 18,805 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 27,821 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, May 8th – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Kratos Defense Lost Altitude in August – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kratos +6.2% as Goldman upgrades to Buy on rapid growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everquote Inc by 120,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.