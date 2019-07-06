Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Shareholder Weber Alan W Lowered Holding by $1.02 Billion; Mcrae Capital Management Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $2.76 Million as Share Value Rose

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 675,415 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares to 142,177 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,423 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 33,562 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,835 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.76% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dubuque Bank Trust holds 1,987 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,070 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Charter Tru, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 18,760 shares. Barnett And Inc holds 3.4% or 21,766 shares. Bainco Investors reported 0.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 5,101 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 400,650 were accumulated by Cryder Capital Limited Liability Partnership. Coastline Tru invested in 27,550 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,235 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 470,251 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd owns 1.39 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,241 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 108,489 shares or 0% of the stock. American Inc has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 56,182 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inv Management Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested in 0% or 270,599 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 35,021 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Com holds 3,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 26 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Waddell Reed stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Vanguard Grp Inc has 4.26M shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability reported 1,384 shares.