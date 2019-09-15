Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holder Invesco LTD Has Raised Its Holding; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Position

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 155.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 784,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.49M, up from 503,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.70M shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 47,216 shares to 411,543 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 102,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,620 shares, and cut its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).