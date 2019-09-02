Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Market Value Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Its Position by $1.73 Million; Greenhaven Associates Boosted Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.19 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 36,750 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $157.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.20M for 124.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California-based Invsts has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Daruma Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 36,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp holds 87,591 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 88,200 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 35,261 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 7,415 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 81,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 58,160 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 465,277 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group.

