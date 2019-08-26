Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Its Position; General Motors Co (GM) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 20,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 120,890 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 141,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 721,021 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc analyzed 140,679 shares as the company's stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 20.40 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.78 million, down from 20.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 3.49 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 130,006 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $787.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 215,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Ami Invest Incorporated has invested 0.7% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Polar Asset Mngmt Prns accumulated 25,177 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Endowment Mgmt LP accumulated 0.14% or 26,930 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 59,200 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Td Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.36% or 226,989 shares. 449,319 are owned by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 802,799 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 827,629 shares. Sol Capital owns 8,692 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.8% or 411,361 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Lc has 52,645 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) holds 500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 465,277 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 88,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 499,830 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). S Squared Technology Limited holds 11.77% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 974,739 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 160,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 354,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei owns 497,015 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Montag A owns 31,417 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.01% or 17,722 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 800 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 53,827 shares to 999,487 shares, valued at $114.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 840,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

