Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Share Value Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Its Position by $8.08 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased Holding

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,975 were reported by Advisory Research. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 564,921 shares. Captrust holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 735 shares. 7,415 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). D E Shaw stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ancora Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 18,805 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 57,763 shares. Numerixs Technology stated it has 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). American International Gru has 56,182 shares. Pnc Services Gp has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jane Street Group Ltd Company reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 19,316 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,861 were reported by Family Firm Inc. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 685,813 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 12.08M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank holds 0.74% or 45,235 shares. Shapiro Capital Lc holds 0% or 932,727 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 189,554 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,218 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 8,646 shares. 3G Capital Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 11,420 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,117 shares. Boston Private Wealth owns 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 201,785 shares. The New York-based Westchester Management Ltd Company has invested 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,586 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd by 288,000 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.34M shares, and cut its stake in Callable.