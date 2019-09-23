Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Boosted Its Position by $8.80 Million; Caledonia Investments Plc Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $7.91 Million as Stock Price Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 4.57 million shares traded or 221.03% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 16.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 0% or 86,283 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 7.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 283,180 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 4.16M shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 448,463 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 164,100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,110 shares. 485 were reported by Mcmillion Cap Mgmt. Heartland Advsr has 539,399 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. First Mercantile reported 8,629 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 12,781 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 375,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 780 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv owns 3.10M shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Cap Investment holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,619 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc stated it has 20.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Point Llc invested in 0.12% or 1,721 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,000 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 1.06% or 76,833 shares. Fcg Advsr Llc stated it has 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Family Invests holds 1.43% or 42,400 shares. Sabal Trust Com has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Financial Bank Na has 127,319 shares. Cap Assocs Ny invested in 4.4% or 20,249 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,858 shares. Iowa Bankshares invested in 3.91% or 65,671 shares. Argyle Inc invested in 80,108 shares or 4.07% of the stock.