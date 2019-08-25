Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holder Weber Alan W Trimmed Its Stake by $1.02 Billion as Stock Rose; Boston Partners Has Lifted Its Astec Inds (ASTE) Holding by $365,634

Boston Partners increased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 9,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 62,382 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Astec Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 122,736 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Paloma Ptnrs Communications owns 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 20,501 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 175,049 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 270,599 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Street has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 465,277 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Com Llc holds 0.01% or 87,591 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 5,402 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank Trust has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Management Inc holds 0.05% or 36,100 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,400 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 105,520 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.59 million shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $56,000 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 3.62M shares to 24.70M shares, valued at $1.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 529,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).