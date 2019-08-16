Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Stock Rose While S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Its Stake; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake Held by Blackstone Group Lp

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 2.33M shares traded or 66.21% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 552,016 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.59 million shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 614,368 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,417 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 108,489 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 329,855 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 87,975 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 7,415 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 88,200 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Llc reported 1.72 million shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,922 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,586 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TransDigm (TDG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY19 View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Receives $4 Million C5ISR Contract Award Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KTOS) ROE Of 2.0% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.