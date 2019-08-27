Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose; Bankunited (BKU) Holder Cambiar Investors Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.11 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 33,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 139,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 105,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 614,337 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500.

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.14 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited Com owns 3.24M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 106,811 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0% or 8,796 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Eagle Boston Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,387 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Parametric Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 767,929 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 2.12M shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.05% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 11,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions reported 512 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Teton Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 27,670 shares. 153,758 are held by California State Teachers Retirement.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46,707 shares to 94,239 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,325 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

