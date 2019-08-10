Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holder Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Position by $3.58 Million as Market Value Rose; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Valuation Declined, Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 146,743 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,166 shares to 222,177 shares, valued at $52.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,702 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Kratos (KTOS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Awarded $15 Million Task Order to Continue Training Support to Royal Saudi Naval Forces – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Flying Aircraft Carriers Could Be Here Sooner Than You Think – The Motley Fool” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $4.1 Million C5ISR System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 35,261 shares. Moreover, Heartland Advsr Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 564,921 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0.1% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.68M shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Frontier Capital Communications Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rmb Capital Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 50,850 shares. Alpha Windward Llc invested in 27,840 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Wellington Management Llp has 51,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,271 were reported by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 12,954 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 328,504 shares. Fpr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 2.85% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 165,071 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 47,770 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. Century accumulated 1.13 million shares. 1,215 are owned by Whittier. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 68,710 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,922 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 500 shares. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 12,100 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 2,211 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Omni Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 1.07% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 73,390 shares.