Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Lowered Holding by $1.56 Million as Stock Rose; As Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Stock Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Raised Stake

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.12 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BOB BAKISH BEGINS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass™ Brings On Former Spotify and Viacom Exec as Chief Product Officer; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the 5th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City Music Hall On Monday, August 20, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 32,510 shares to 357,473 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 113,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,262 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.43M for 117.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.