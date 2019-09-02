Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Market Value Rose While Weber Alan W Has Cut Its Holding by $1.02 Billion; As Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Stock Price Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $310,000

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 164,076 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 301,252 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 465,277 shares. 35,021 are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 121,153 shares. Ancora Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 18,805 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Da Davidson Commerce reported 12,131 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 4.26 million shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.39% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 175,049 shares. Stephens Invest Grp Ltd reported 1.72 million shares stake. Cypress Cap Mngmt (Wy) accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 62,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Daruma Mgmt Lc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 2.09M shares.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Receives $4.1 Million C5ISR System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer (ERJ) Reports Adjusted Loss in Q2, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.20M for 124.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.