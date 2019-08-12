Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Holding Increased by Cortina Asset Management Llc; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Position by $940,000

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 119.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 476,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 877,291 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 400,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.15M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 58,576 shares to 297,254 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 69,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,004 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).