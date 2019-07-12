Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Stock Value Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Cut Position by $8.08 Million; As Standex Intl (SXI) Stock Declined, First Manhattan Company Upped Position

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Standex Intl Corp (SXI) by 1151.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 41,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,725 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Standex Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 74,760 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 24.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 886,826 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 19,519 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 15,735 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Smithfield Tru Communication holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 36,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 421,338 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 2 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Diversified Tru Communications owns 2,725 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 7,624 shares. 37,445 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Standex International (SXI) Reports Acquisition of Genius Solutions Engineering Company (d/b/a GS Engineering) – StreetInsider.com” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Standex International Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SXI) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Standex International’s (NYSE:SXI) 27% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,744 shares to 299,932 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Sirius Group by 22,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,631 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Defense and Oklahoma Leaders Announce Future Production Home of XQ-58A Valkyrie, Celebrate Completion of First MQM-178 Firejet – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Australian Defence Force Issues Final Acceptance of Kratos CH-47F Chinook Helicopter Avionics Training System – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Cuts Ribbon on its New 100000 Square Foot Unmanned Aircraft Production Facility in Oklahoma City – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos may give 50% return in 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.22 million for 150.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.