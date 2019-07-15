Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Share Price Rose While Fred Alger Management Boosted by $8.39 Million Its Position; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined, H Partners Management Trimmed Its Position by $79.76 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 559,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.30M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 344,655 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 351,340 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voya Management Lc stated it has 36,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25,007 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 9,200 shares. Da Davidson Commerce reported 12,131 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 21,157 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.91 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 108,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 14,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com, Missouri-based fund reported 10,794 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Bard Associate reported 123,539 shares. 46,900 were accumulated by Quantitative Lc.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Receives $14 Million in Unmanned Aerial Drone System Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Just Popped 12% – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $11.2 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 207,248 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $146.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Future of Disney Stock Still Just Comes Down to Streaming – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.41 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.