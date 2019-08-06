Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Cut Its Holding by $1.02 Billion as Market Valuation Rose; As Sap Se (SAP) Share Price Declined, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreased Its Position by $14.38 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 125,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.59 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 747,619 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP PAID GUPTA-LINKED ENTITIES TO WIN SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste ac; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – attune introduces accelerator for SAP S/4HANA® for fashion and vertical business; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 22/05/2018 – SAP Simplifies Communication and Connectivity with SAP® Live Link 365

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.43% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 3.39M shares traded or 135.15% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 219,869 shares. 15,590 are held by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd. Paw owns 110,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 27,935 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 503,378 shares. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank And has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,241 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 22,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 877,291 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Trexquant Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,480 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 21,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Manhattan reported 3,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 124,443 shares.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 26.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 937,785 shares to 5.33 million shares, valued at $425.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).