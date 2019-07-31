Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Shareholder Weber Alan W Decreased Its Holding by $1.02 Billion; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted Position

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.47. About 521,053 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 621,034 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 27,935 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 11,200 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 8.04M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bard Assoc Inc accumulated 123,539 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny has invested 2.06% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 25,117 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 0% or 800 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 7,415 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 499,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 22,179 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.14 million shares for 4.4% of their portfolio. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Dimensional Fund LP owns 3.86 million shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares to 37,493 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Bryn Mawr Com invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 2,656 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 61,342 shares. Hartford Finance Management accumulated 200 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 27.11M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com reported 25,898 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 13,389 shares. Fil invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 111,076 shares. Martin Currie Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,503 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).