Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Holding Upped by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc; As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Valuation Declined, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed by $985,800 Its Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 65.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 830,177 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.65M shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,975 are held by Atlantic Union State Bank Corp. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 600 shares. Pggm holds 0.84% or 3.16M shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,071 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 143,113 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 102,682 shares. 7,404 were reported by Davenport & Co Limited Liability Company. Honeywell Inc has invested 0.77% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 723,044 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 2.79M shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 37,000 shares. Eii Management holds 41,190 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.03% or 2.17 million shares.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60 million for 19.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,846 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 75,714 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 26,177 were reported by Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 1.74% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 28,429 were reported by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co. 333,762 are held by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas. Cambridge reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com owns 12,781 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 78,430 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Symmetry Peak Ltd Liability Com owns 28,500 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 7,415 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 7.68 million were reported by Fmr Ltd.

