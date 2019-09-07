Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Valuation Rose While Weber Alan W Decreased Holding; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shares Declined, Wealthtrust Axiom Cut Its Holding by $397,062

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.12M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $26.94M was made by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Acquires Advanced Turbine Engine Developer Florida Turbine Technologies – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Holding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares While The Price Zoomed 364% Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.43M for 117.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

