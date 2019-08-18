Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Position Has Lifted by Cortina Asset Management Llc; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – A new generation taking the reins at Goldman Sachs is a good thing, according to @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS ACTIVISM IS PUSHING MORE M&A THAN EVER; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c Vs. 75c; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 119.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 476,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 877,291 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 400,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.81 million shares traded or 97.45% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.