Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holder Weber Alan W Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.02 Billion; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Rose, Bp Wealth Management Increased Stake

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 181.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 28,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,342 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 15,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 18,833 shares to 69,397 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 6,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,324 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 4,879 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mufg Americas Hldg invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.46% or 6.14M shares. Fin Counselors reported 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Intrust Comml Bank Na has 0.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 350 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nomura has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Planning invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citigroup Incorporated reported 549,812 shares. L & S invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Conning holds 0.09% or 10,822 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Com holds 25,220 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 17,698 shares.

