Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; American Money Management Has Cut Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $307,447 as Stock Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 465,348 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $168.47. About 697,900 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 10,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,824 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ar Asset holds 0.48% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 24,800 shares. 293,522 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 8,332 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.09% or 9,949 shares. 1,200 are owned by Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Southeast Asset Incorporated has 1,254 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.15% or 4,564 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.1% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 2.46M shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 1,902 shares. Covington Capital Management has 1.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 97,604 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested in 2,253 shares. Cbre Clarion Lc holds 0.12% or 44,708 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

